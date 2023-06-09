Winston-Salem police said Friday during a press conference that the body of a man missing since 2021 was found at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.

Investigators had been at the 13-acre site since Monday, digging in several areas near a barn on the property.

In July 2021, officers began investing the disappearance of Aaron Lee Wood, Chief William Penn said during a press conference at the site.

Wood was working on the property at the time of his death and investigators believe he was killed there.

The remains will be tested to confirm they are Wood's and to determine a cause of death.

Kenneth Evan Cox, 48, Tobaccoville has been arrested and charged with concealing a body, Penn said.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Investigation at former horse farm on Everidge Road 400 Everidge Rd 400 Everidge Rd 400 Everidge Rd Aerial view of search at 400 Everidge Road 400 Everidge Rd 400 Everidge Rd 400 Everidge Rd 400 Everidge Road 400 Everidge Road A forensics unit at 400 Everidge Road

The owner of the property is not involved in Wood's killing, Penn said.