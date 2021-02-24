 Skip to main content
Body found at recycling center identified. 25-year-old's death remains under investigation.
Winston-Salem police have identified a Germanton woman whose body was found Monday at a recycling center in the city, authorities said Wednesday.

Lindsay Jo Bowman, 25, of Flat Shoals Road is the victim in the case that police described  as a death investigation.

Investigators are trying to determine where Bowman was before her body was found, police said.

Police are working with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine how Bowman died, police said. 

Officers went to the Republic Services cardboard waste center, 2876 Lowery St., at 7:55 a.m. Monday. Company employees found Bowman's body in one of the recycled cardboard loads and notified the police.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

