Body found, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office investigating

  • Updated
The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on June 29, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said the body was sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and identification.

The Sheriff's Office has requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help in their ongoing investigation, they said.

At this time it is unclear where the body was found, how long it had been there, and whether there was any sign of foul play. The Sheriff's Office did not respond to a voicemail request to answer these questions. 

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 679-4217

