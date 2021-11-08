Body of Forsyth teenager prompts death investigation, sheriff's office says

The death of a male 17-year-old is being investigated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The body of the teenager, a resident of Forsyth County, was found on Payne Road in Stokes County the morning of Nov. 5.

The Stokes County Communications center had earlier received a call about the body lying on the side of Payne Road in southwestern Stokes County, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The person did not have any identification on him, so detectives have been working with local agencies trying to identify the man, according to authorities in Stokes County.

Investigators said Monday that this is an active investigation and no further details will be released from any of the investigating agencies at this time.

“Our condolences to the family and loved ones of this juvenile,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in a press release. “Any loss of life is a loss to our community, and we are working diligently with our partner agencies on this death investigation.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the juvenile.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this investigation or any criminal activity to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

