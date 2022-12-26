Body of kayaker recovered from Belews Lake

The body of a kayaker who drowned Friday at Belews Lake was located about 1:30 p.m. on Monday in about 60 feet of water, according to Sgt. D.J. Woods of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s. Woods said the man’s name is not yet being released because some family members have not been told about his death.

The victim was among two men who rode together to the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake before dawn on Friday to go duck hunting from their individual kayaks.

The victim’s friend told emergency officials that he noticed his friend’s kayak at a distance and that it appeared the victim’s kayak was taking on water or riding low in the water.

The victim’s friend tried to paddle over but lost sight of his friend’s kayak and didn’t see him sink.

Searchers struggled in the cold Friday and Saturday but were not able to find the victim or his kayak.

Searchers used sonar to look for the body and were able to find it Monday and recover it from the water with the help of a remotely operated robotic device.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search using boats and sonar, and land searches were also carried out in the early stages when it wasn’t known whether the victim may have made his way to shore.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket and was dressed in waders, Woods said, adding that he probably drowned quickly once he was in the water.

The victim went missing the day a brutal cold front pushed through the Triad bringing single-digit lows and hampering searchers who had to deal with strong, cold winds and freezing equipment.

Brandon Gentry, the director of Stokes County Emergency Medical Services, said conditions on the lake were much improved Monday.

Stokes officials were poised to continue searching for the victim’s kayak.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been taken to a hospital for an autopsy.

Some family members of the victim were at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Monday and learned that the victim had been found, but declined comment.

Woods said the man’s body was found in the area where he had last been seen in between the boat ramp and the Belews Creek Steam Station nearby.