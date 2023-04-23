The body of a Winston-Salem man was found in a Lowgap man's car after the man tried to keep law enforcement at bay during a standoff in Carroll County, Virginia, law enforcement officials said.

On Friday, shortly after 1 p.m., the Virginia State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man brandishing a firearm on Highway 52 just north of Little Bear Trail, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and troopers responded and were confronted with an armed man identified as Kyle Travis Snow, of Lowgap, officials said. Snow was confrontational and refused to comply with law enforcement. After a brief standoff, Snow was placed in custody.

After officers secured Snow, a deceased man was found inside Snow’s vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division along with Virginia State Police were called to process the scene and conduct an investigation.

The victim was identified as Kevin Dwayne Barker, 44, of Winston Salem.

Barker's family members have been notified of his death.

Kyle Travis Snow, 37, of Lowgap was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule II controlled substance, attempted carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and assault and battery.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to public safety.

No further details were immediately available.