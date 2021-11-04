 Skip to main content
Body on U.S. 52 shuts down highway as Winston-Salem police investigate
breaking top story

Body on U.S. 52 shuts down highway as Winston-Salem police investigate

Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident that left left a body in a southbound lane of U.S. 52 near the highway's intersection with Salem Parkway.

An officer on the scene could provide no immediate details.

U.S. 52 southbound is closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Salem Parkway.

The closure was announced about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police closed down U.S. 52 southbound Thursday morning near Salem Parkway.
Police closed down U.S. 52 southbound Thursday morning near Salem Parkway.
Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

