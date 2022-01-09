Bomb threat called in at St. Phillips Moravian Church

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported bomb threat at St. Phillips Moravian Church on Bon Air Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit also responded. Officers were unable to locate any suspicious devices.

St. Phillips is the African American Moravian congregation in Winston-Salem. It was founded in 1822 for the slaves who lived in Salem. It is one of the oldest African-American congregations in the United States. The congregation is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Police officials said that the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Melissa Hall

336-727-7308

