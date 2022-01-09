 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bomb threat called in at the former St. Phillips Moravian Church
Bomb threat called in at the former St. Phillips Moravian Church

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported bomb threat at the former St. Phillips Moravian Church on Bon Air Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit also responded. Officers were unable to locate any suspicious devices.

St. Phillips is the African American Moravian congregation in Winston-Salem. The congregation no longer meets in the building, which no longer belongs to the Moravian Church. The congregation now meets in the St. Phillips church in Old Salem.

Police officials said that the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

St. Philips Moravian Church

The current St. Philips Moravian Church on Bon Air Avenue.

Correction

An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the church building. The St. Phillips congregation no longer meets in the building. 

