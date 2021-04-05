Bond hearing set for Wednesday for father, daughter convicted of murder in Davidson County

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens will make their first appearance on Wednesday in Davidson Superior Court since their murder convictions were overturned.

The father and daughter are currently in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed on charges of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett. The N.C. Supreme Court upheld a decision by a lower appellate court to overturn the murder convictions and send the case back to Davidson County for a possible retrial.

Garry Frank, Davidson County's district attorney, said Monday that a bond hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in Davidson Superior Court. The hearing will determine what amount of bond, if any, should be set for Molly Corbett and Martens.

When they were initially charged in 2016, they were each released on a $200,000 bond. They were ordered to give up their passports and not have any contact with Jason Corbett's family.

Molly Corbett, 37, and Martens, 71, each had been serving 20 to 25 years in prison after they were convicted in August 2017 of second-degree murder. The trial captured national and international attention. ABC's "20/20" and CBS's "48 Hours" both covered the case, and Irish journalists traveled to Lexington for the trial. Molly Corbett was Jason's wife, and her father was a former FBI agent.