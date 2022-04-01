 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bonds raised for men accused of shooting firefighter, another man at Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

  • 0
Ross Flynt

Firefighter Ross Michael Flynt leaves the hospital on Wednesday after recovering from a shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House on Friday.

 City of Winston-Salem

The two men charged in connection with a shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House that injured two will have to post higher bond amounts if they want to get out of jail before going to court.

District Court Judge Kristin Broyles on Friday increased bonds for Kristan Allen and Elijah Stanton, who are each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, in connection with the March 25 shooting.

One of the injured men, Ross Michael Flynt, is a Winston-Salem firefighter who is also chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. A second customer, Patrick Dawarde Carter, was also struck. Flynt was discharged from the hospital this week. Carter was in stable condition last Friday after the shooting.

The judge increased Allen's bond from $500,000 to $1.5 million, and Stanton's bond from $150,000 to $500,000.

In addition to the shooting-related charges, Allen also faces several drug trafficking or possession charges.

People are also reading…

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office had requested that Allen's bond be increased to $2 million, and that Stanton's bond be increased to $1 million.

The judge agreed with the district attorney's office that the two men posed a danger to the community and agreed to increase their bonds, but not by as much as the district attorney's office asked.

The next court date for the two defendants will be April 21.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Hundreds of Russian troops are refusing to invade Ukraine, suing the government

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert