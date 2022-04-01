Bonds raised for men accused of shooting firefighter, another man at Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

The two men charged in connection with a shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House that injured two will have to post higher bond amounts if they want to get out of jail before going to court.

District Court Judge Kristin Broyles on Friday increased bonds for Kristan Allen and Elijah Stanton, who are each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, in connection with the March 25 shooting.

One of the injured men, Ross Michael Flynt, is a Winston-Salem firefighter who is also chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. A second customer, Patrick Dawarde Carter, was also struck. Flynt was discharged from the hospital this week. Carter was in stable condition last Friday after the shooting.

The judge increased Allen's bond from $500,000 to $1.5 million, and Stanton's bond from $150,000 to $500,000.

In addition to the shooting-related charges, Allen also faces several drug trafficking or possession charges.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office had requested that Allen's bond be increased to $2 million, and that Stanton's bond be increased to $1 million.

The judge agreed with the district attorney's office that the two men posed a danger to the community and agreed to increase their bonds, but not by as much as the district attorney's office asked.

The next court date for the two defendants will be April 21.

