Booking a stay is a novel way to help ordinary Ukrainians

Next, she read comments left under each potential place and host. It was important that any host be an individual whose photo Moffett could see.

“I was looking for something that wasn’t part of a hotel or a chain,” she said.

'We are waiting for you'

She settled on a spot in Kyiv and a host that had guests in recent months before the invasion.

“I picked something really quirky with dark wood and weird shaped rooms,” she said. “Somebody had stayed there as recently as December. I was willing to risk $60.”

That $60 covered a two-night stay from March 18-20; the reaction from the host was worth far more.

“Thank you very much, we appreciate your support,” the host wrote immediately. “When the war is over, we are waiting for you to visit. We will be glad to receive you.”

The simple elegance of such gestures was not lost on Airbnb, either.

The company has waived all guest and host fees for rentals in Ukraine, suspended service in Russia and said it would offer short-term housing for as many as 100,000 refugees.