Booking a stay is a novel way to help ordinary Ukrainians

Like a lot of people, Margaret Moffett was looking for something she could do to help ordinary Ukrainians.
Digging deep for such relief organizations as the International Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders or Samaritan’s Purse was a possibility — all are up and running in Ukraine — but that felt a little impersonal.
“It’s a very American thing to do, ‘Here’s some money. I hope it helps,’” she said.
Instead of stroking a check, Moffett opted for something more unconventional.
She used Airbnb to book a two-night stay in Kyiv, a vacation she will never take, to put cash directly in the hands of a Ukrainian she will never meet.
“I just felt helpless and wanted to do it,” she said. “It was more for my benefit than hers.”
Shared, liked and retweeted
Fueled by social media, a recent trend of booking lodging in Ukraine through in-home hosting services like Airbnb took off not long after the Russian invasion.
Per The Washington Post, the whole thing likely started with the social media account@quentin.quarantino that promotes fundraising campaigns.
In a March 3 tweet, the basic idea to rent rooms, apartments or houses in order to immediately get money to Ukraine was floated.
Within days the tweet had been shared and reposted across other mediums. National media outlets such as the Post and CNN picked up on it and amplified the message.
By early last week, Airbnb reported that more than 61,000 nights had been booked in Ukraine with a total value of close to $2 million.
That’s where Moffett picked up on it. A former journalist, she approached it with a healthy amount of skepticism before deciding to act.
“I saw a story on CNN.com and thought about it for a while,” she said. “What are the dangers here?”
She’d used Airbnb herself a half-dozen or so times, so she knew the drill. Go to the Airbnb website, type in a destination and anticipated days of travel. The service then checks availability and matches hosts with travelers. Payments are made through Airbnb, which takes a percentage and sends the lion’s share to the host.
It’s pretty simple and normally a reliable service. Sold that it would be reliable, Moffett followed a couple of common-sense guidelines to narrow her choices.
“Find somebody with a history (of renting) from before the war and check their designation,” she said.
That would be “superhost” — a seal of approval dictated by actual travelers who have given good reviews about such things as host responsiveness, cleanliness and the accommodations matching what was advertised.
Next, she read comments left under each potential place and host. It was important that any host be an individual whose photo Moffett could see.
“I was looking for something that wasn’t part of a hotel or a chain,” she said.
'We are waiting for you'
She settled on a spot in Kyiv and a host that had guests in recent months before the invasion.
“I picked something really quirky with dark wood and weird shaped rooms,” she said. “Somebody had stayed there as recently as December. I was willing to risk $60.”
That $60 covered a two-night stay from March 18-20; the reaction from the host was worth far more.
“Thank you very much, we appreciate your support,” the host wrote immediately. “When the war is over, we are waiting for you to visit. We will be glad to receive you.”
The simple elegance of such gestures was not lost on Airbnb, either.
The company has waived all guest and host fees for rentals in Ukraine, suspended service in Russia and said it would offer short-term housing for as many as 100,000 refugees.
For Moffett and thousands like her, booking a place was more about helping on an individual level.
“It just killed me how optimistic she was,” she said. “I still have journalism instincts, and I wanted to ask questions. But I just couldn’t bring myself to ask. I didn’t want to know.”
Moffett won’t take that trip, but the fear that her host would suffer (or worse) is real.
“I didn’t want to not hear from her again,” she said. “I know it sounds selfish, but there’s nothing else I could do.”
