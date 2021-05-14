Bookmarks launches its community-wide effort aimed at uniting on the common theme of antiracism

Bookmarks, the group behind the annual book festival, plans to use literature to fuel a community-wide initiative against racism.
The literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore hopes to bring the community together throughout the summer in conversations about racism through the Book with Purpose effort.
“We’re working with dozens of community partners on programming throughout the summer for kids and adults,” Jamie Rogers Southern, executive director of Bookmarks,” said after a press conference at Bookmarks on Friday.
This summer program will start with the book “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi.
Three additional editions of the book make the source material available for every age and reading level — “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” (ages 12+), “Stamped” (for Kids) (ages 6-10), and “Antiracist Baby” (0-6).
“It is uncommon to have one book adapted for all ages,” Southern said. “We wanted to include everyone in our community, and this collection of books makes that possible.”
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and community partners will donate 3,500 books.
She said thanks to Libro.fm, an audio book provider, 750 audio book downloads of the young adult version of the book will be available on the Bookmarks website.
Book with Purpose will offer virtual and in-person programs throughout the summer for all ages. Complete details are at www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose.
There will be a kick-off event Tuesday with a virtual book launch sponsored by The Foundation of Prosecutorial Accountability and Wake Forest University’s Slavery, Race, and Memory project for Dr. Yusef Salaam’s memoir “Better, Not Bitter.” Registration for this free event is at www.bookmarksnc.org/DrYusefSalaam.
Among the more than two dozen community organizations who have signed on as partners in this project are Action4Equity, a/perture cinema, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Family Services, Forsyth County Public Library, Forsyth Prison & Jail Ministries, Hispanic League, Imprints Cares, Knollwood Baptist Church, LEAD Girls of NC, MUSE Winston-Salem, Read Write Spell, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Public Library plans to incorporate some of the programs from Book with Purpose into its summer reading program that will run from June 4-Aug. 13.
Brian Hart, the director of the Forsyth County Public Library, said the Book with Purpose initiative is important “in terms of keeping conversations going around racist attitudes and behaviors that permeate across different disciplines and places of society.”
He said the library is happy to be a part of this initiative.
“We believe that it is imperative that we serve as bridges to help connect people and purpose,” Hart said. “Whatever the purpose is or the calling is in their lives, we want to help bring them closer to that. We think that having these types of conversations and being a part of these types of conversations that foster inclusive behaviors are key.”
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Read Write Spell, a literacy nonprofit outreach of St. Paul’s St. Episcopal Church, will offer programs from a faith perspective to the general public, both inside and outside the church.
“It’s hard to overstate the need we have for racial justice and to dismantle racism in our world,” the Rev. Dixon Kinser, the rector of St. Paul’s St. Episcopal Church, said. “It is a true cancer. No one of us is capable of doing all of this, so we really see ourselves as part of an ecosystem of healing.”
