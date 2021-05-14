Bookmarks launches its community-wide effort aimed at uniting on the common theme of antiracism

He said the library is happy to be a part of this initiative.

“We believe that it is imperative that we serve as bridges to help connect people and purpose,” Hart said. “Whatever the purpose is or the calling is in their lives, we want to help bring them closer to that. We think that having these types of conversations and being a part of these types of conversations that foster inclusive behaviors are key.”

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Read Write Spell, a literacy nonprofit outreach of St. Paul’s St. Episcopal Church, will offer programs from a faith perspective to the general public, both inside and outside the church.

“It’s hard to overstate the need we have for racial justice and to dismantle racism in our world,” the Rev. Dixon Kinser, the rector of St. Paul’s St. Episcopal Church, said. “It is a true cancer. No one of us is capable of doing all of this, so we really see ourselves as part of an ecosystem of healing.”

