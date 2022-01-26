Boom Supersonic commits to first U.S. manufacturing plant at PTI

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lambeth has said the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI.”

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, has said the PTI project “would be transformative in the sense that it would bring many high paying jobs to our region.”

“I would submit that success brings more success. As advance manufacturing continues to flourish in our region, you are going to see other companies invest in our area. You are probably going to see ancillary companies locate here.”

Boom details

Overture is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.

Overture will be designed with features, such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology.

Boom said Overture is capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 — twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners.

At that speed, Boom said the Overture could make a flight from Newark, N.J., to London in 3½ hours and from San Francisco to Tokyo in 6 hours.