Boom Supersonic finds new engine maker for its planes. Company planning massive plant in Triad.

Florida Turbine Technologies is the answer to the pivotal question about which company will be the engine developer for Boom Supersonic's Overture aircraft.

Media reports about the partnership surfaced Tuesday before a scheduled 11 a.m. announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport, where site preparation is under way for its planned $500 million, 400,000-square-foot "superfactory."

Boom officials confirmed the reports, first posted by Reuters and The Associated Press. Boom then sent out its news release on the FTT selection.

Boom has branded the supersonic engine as Symphony.

“Developing a supersonic engine specifically for Overture offers by far the best value proposition for our customers,” Blake Scholl, Boom’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Through the Symphony program, we can provide our customers with an economically and environmentally sustainable supersonic airplane — a combination unattainable with the current constraints of derivative engines and industry norms.”

FTT is better known for making small engines focused on drones and cruise missiles.

Boom and FTT said FTT has supersonic engine design expertise, including key engineers among the team responsible for the design of the F-119 and F-135 supersonic engines that power the F-22 and F-35.

Symphony is described by Boom as “a medium-bypass turbofan engine with the same basic engine architecture that currently powers all modern commercial aircraft. Unlike subsonic turbofans, this new propulsion system will include a Boom-designed axisymmetric supersonic intake, a variable-geometry low-noise exhaust nozzle, and a passively cooled high-pressure turbine.”

“The team at FTT has a decades-long history of developing innovative, high-performance propulsion solutions,” said Stacey Rock, FTT’s president. “We are proud to team with Boom and its Symphony partners and look forward to developing the first bespoke engine for sustainable, economical supersonic flight.”

Bespoke is commonly defined as “the process of taking a stock vehicle, and making it something special — beyond what one can do with an option and color list. “

Besides FTT, Boom has announced General Electric division GE Additive will handle additive technology design consulting, while StandardAero has been chosen for maintenance.

The engine partner had been the overarching uncertainty about Boom ever since Rolls Royce bowed out on Sept. 8 in that role.

Boom officials had said there would be an engine developer announcement before the end of the year.

Industry analysts had questioned whether one of the other Big Four aircraft engine manufacturers — GE, Pratt & Whitney and Safran — either expressed limited or no interest in developing a supersonic engine apparatus.

The Associated Press quoted Scholl as saying Boom "looked at a bunch" of other engine designers and manufacturers before choosing FTT, which is owned by Kratos Turbine Technologies.

"This is the first engine designed from scratch for sustainable commercial flight," Scholl said.

Opinions on the significance of the Rolls-Royce partnership ending after just two-plus years have varied, with some analysts expressing concern about the experimental nature of Boom’s strategy and others focusing on Rolls-Royce’s current financial struggles.

Background

Boom has been widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer — though one not likely to have a proven product until the 2026-29 timeframe.

The manufacturer has said it would begin production in 2024 and test flights in 2026 from its planned PTI factory. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF.

As part of the agreement with Air Co., Boom has agreed to purchase up to 5 million gallons of Airmade sustainable aviation fuel on an annual basis over the duration of the Overture flight test program.

Using a similar proprietary technology that mimics photosynthesis to create its consumer ethanol, Air said it has developed and deployed its single-step process for CO2-derived fuel production using renewable electricity.

Developing a net zero carbon supersonic “is no easy task,” said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

“For sure, a great deal more work still remains before we see a successful end product.”

Engine uncertainty

Rolls Royce ended its development contract with Boom by saying it had “delivered various engineering studies” for Overture.

“After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the (program) at this time,” the company said.

Boom responded to the Rolls-Royce decision by saying “we are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers.”

The uncertainty over Boom engine development increased when industry trade publication FlightGlobal.com reported Sept. 16 that potential suppliers GE Aviation, Honeywell and Safran Aircraft Engines have indicated no interest in developing engines for civil supersonic aircraft.

Another potential supplier, Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney business unit, told FlightGlobal.com that it remains focused on subsonic engine development.

“We haven’t added (civil supersonic) into our overall business strategy,” P&W chief sustainability officer Graham Webb told FlightGlobal.com. He called supersonic civil aircraft “tangential” to Pratt & Whitney’s core market, and cited efficiency concerns.

Boom’s response was to repeat its Sept. 8 comments: “Overture remains on track to carry passengers in 2029.” Debbage said the lack of an engine manufacturer could have been a major blow.

“I have long worried that Boom had no engine manufacturer lined up and the recent engine design changes from two, to three, and now four engines suggest much work still needs to be done on that score,” Debbage said.

Local fingerprints

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said. Construction is expected to start next year, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.

A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.

On board

There are two major U.S. commercial airliner — United Airlines and American Airlines — that have placed major orders for Overture.

On Aug. 16, American announced an order potentially worth up to $12 billion — up to 20 Overture aircraft with an option for an additional 40. American paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft order.

Although Boom has not disclosed how much each Overture aircraft will cost, BusinessInsider.com has estimated a $200 million price tag.

Counting the American contract, Boom’s order book, including purchases and options, now stands at 130 aircraft. That includes United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force.

That would put the initial American order at $4 billion, and the potential overall order at $12 billion.

In June 2021, Boom reached an agreement with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The value of that deal is $3 billion initially and $7 billion overall.

The American and United contracts are contingent on Overture meeting safety, operating and sustainability requirements.

“United and Boom share a passion for making the world dramatically more accessible through sustainable supersonic travel,” said Mike Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures.

“The team at Boom understands what we need to create a compelling experience for our passengers, and we are looking forward to a United supersonic fleet powered by Symphony.”