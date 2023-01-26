Boom Supersonic hopes to build more confidence with groundbreaking for PTI plant

GREENSBORO — The ground proved too wet for Boom Supersonic Inc. and state and local elected officials to conduct an old-fashioned groundbreaking Thursday at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Those officials chose to not only shovel dirt inside the PTI terminal, but also emphasize their faith that Boom's self-described "audacious" timeline will take off as pledged in January 2022.

“This milestone is a shared one and we are deeply appreciative of the input, leadership and support of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, local community and the state of North Carolina," Boom president Kathy Savitt said.

Savitt provided several limited updates on the Denver manufacturer's production plans for a planned $500 million “superfactory" that will assemble and test the Overture airliner, along with host a customer delivery center.

The current goal is manufacturing up to 30 Overture aircraft per year at full production with its first production line, and a similar production target with a planned second line.

Savitt said construction work will begin in early February on the 400,000-square-foot facility involving BE&K Building Group and its design partner BRPH.

"There is some more final site preparation work that will be done," she said.

Savitt said jokingly to those construction officials that "I'm going to be back here in two months and I want to see some sticks in the ground."

Savitt reaffirmed the timeline of beginning equipment installation in 2024 with Advanced Integration Technology, assembly in 2025, first rollout in 2026, first test flight in 2027, Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029 and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Boom said it remains in the "conceptual design phase for Symphony, working closely with FTT (Florida Turbine Technologies)."

"Throughout the design phase, which will be completed later this year, Boom will continue to provide updates on Symphony progress and partners."

Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged Boom officials again to consider placing the Symphony production plant in either the Triad or North Carolina for the sake of exceeding the jobs projections and to create a tight-knit manufacturing network.

"We're open to making them right here for you," Cooper said.

Workforce updates

As of Thursday, Savitt said Boom is working to fill its first 19 local hires at https://boomsupersonic.com/careers.

She said the expectation is having about 400 employees within two years.

"That number will continue to scale as we begin manufacturing," Savitt said.

"We are fully on track to employ about 1,750 by 2030 and more than 2,400" at full production in 2032.

"Specifically, we're going to be looking for manufacturing, engineers, technicians, mechanical and industrial engineers, operations and facilities management and supportive administrative staff."

Savitt said employee training will be timed to have workers ready when the 400,000-square-foot plant is ready to begin installing and tooling equipment in 2024.

Savitt said Boom officials are confident in being able to meet its hiring goals over the next six years, in part because of plans to fund at least 200 apprenticeships, the number of higher education options in the Triad and North Carolina, and because they believe it will become an employer of choice in a blossoming Triad aerotropolis.

"We continue to be deeply impressed by North Carolina's growth in the aerospace manufacturing sector," Savitt said.

"North Carolina’s aerospace manufacturing sector has grown three-times faster than the national average over the past few years.

"Over the past year, we've recognized the Triad and North Carolina's incredible talent pool, both professional and academic," she said.

Addressing skepticism

Savitt acknowledged the ample skepticism shadowing the Denver manufacturer's plans for its Overture supersonic aircraft and what Boom officials have called an "audacious" rollout goal.

"We understand what we are doing is audacious, but we're working with some world-class teams and aviation companies, and blessed with incredible suppliers and supporters," Savitt said.

Boom chief executive Blake School expressed hope on Dec. 16 that when he announced the developer and manufacturer for its Symphony supersonic engine that it helped address several of the outstanding logistics and production questions.

Yet, even with the acknowledgement of a start-from-scratch engine design and production approach, there remains a level of we’ll-believe-it-when-we-see-it perspective on Boom.

For example, Chris Combs, an assistant engineering professor at University of Texas-San Antonio, tweeted after the announcement “Welp, Boom Supersonic has decided they are going to try to build a custom turbine engine called Symphony.”

“It’s an interesting group of collaborators, but when you’re basically starting from scratch on the engine their current timeline seems ... challenging.”

Boom and FTT said FTT has supersonic engine-design expertise, including key engineers who were among the team responsible for the design of the F-119 and F-135 supersonic engines that power the F-22 and F-35 fighter jets.

Governor's confidence

Cooper said his confidence continues to grow in not only Boom meeting its goals, but how it will fit within the Triad's and state's advanced manufacturing and clean-energy priorities.

“Building on our legacy of ‘First in Flight,’ North Carolina is ready to partner with Boom Supersonic in leading the way to a fast and clean aviation future," Cooper said.

"Our economy is taking flight with a talented workforce and strong infrastructure ready for these new, good-paying jobs in innovation and aerospace.”

Cooper said the focus on "clean energy and aeronautics" is making North Carolina "the place that people are looking to for clean-energy companies," such as Toyota's electric vehicle battery plant, the VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Chatham County, and the Pratt & Whitney turbine airfoil production plant in Asheville.

Cooper also cited how Boom can play a role in increasing the international recognition and economic prowess of the Triad "and better connect us with the world."

"We're about to unveil a clean transportation plan that's going to move us into the future," Cooper said.

"The private market is moving in this direction of clean energy, so if North Carolina can be at the forefront, we can reap the economic benefits across the state."