Boom Supersonic plans to announce update on engine program on Tuesday

Boom Supersonic will provide Tuesday an answer to the biggest lingering question about its planned $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The Denver aircraft manufacturer will make an announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday about its Overture aircraft program.

The planned unveiling comes just more than three months after Rolls Royce bowed out on Sept. 8 as Boom’s engine designer and manufacturer for its Overture aircraft.

That decision has cast a shadow over Boom even as site-preparation work is taking place at its PTI site where a 400,000-square-foot facility is planned.

Some industry analysts have questioned the overall Overture project’s potential since other prospective engine manufacturers did not step in for Rolls Royce.

Opinions on the significance of the Rolls-Royce partnership ending after just two-plus years have varied, with some analysts expressing concern about the experimental nature of Boom’s strategy and others focusing on Rolls-Royce’s current financial struggles.

Boom has been widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer — though one not likely to have a proven product until the 2026-29 timeframe.

The manufacturer has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from its planned PTI factory. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF.

As part of the agreement with Air Co., Boom has agreed to purchase up to 5 million gallons of Airmade sustainable aviation fuel on an annual basis over the duration of the Overture flight test program.

Using a similar proprietary technology that mimics photosynthesis to create its consumer ethanol, Air said it has developed and deployed its single-step process for CO2-derived fuel production using renewable electricity.

Developing a net zero carbon supersonic “is no easy task,” said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

“For sure, a great deal more work still remains before we see a successful end product.”

Engine uncertainty

Rolls Royce ended its development contract with Boom by saying it had “delivered various engineering studies” for Overture.

“After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the (program) at this time,” the company said.

Boom responded to the Rolls-Royce decision by saying “we are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers.”

The uncertainty over Boom engine development increased when industry trade publication FlightGlobal.com reported Sept. 16 that potential suppliers GE Aviation, Honeywell and Safran Aircraft Engines have indicated no interest in developing engines for civil supersonic aircraft.

Another potential supplier, Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney business unit, told FlightGlobal.com that it remains focused on subsonic engine development.

“We haven’t added (civil supersonic) into our overall business strategy,” P&W chief sustainability officer Graham Webb told FlightGlobal.com. He called supersonic civil aircraft “tangential” to Pratt & Whitney’s core market, and cited efficiency concerns.

Boom’s response was to repeat its Sept. 8 comments: “Overture remains on track to carry passengers in 2029.”

Debbage said the lack of an engine manufacturer could have been a major blow.

“I have long worried that Boom had no engine manufacturer lined up and the recent engine design changes from two, to three, and now four engines suggest much work still needs to be done on that score,” Debbage said.

Local fingerprints

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

Construction is expected to start next year, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.

A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.