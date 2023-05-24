Boom Supersonic, with plans for a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport, said Tuesday it has secured a second commitment for up to 5 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel for its Overture flight test program.

The commitment is with Dimensional Energy of Tuscon, Ariz., which produces carbon neutral fuels and products by recycling carbon dioxide.

In September, Boom announced a similar 5-million gallon agreement with Air Co.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF.

Boom, based in Denver, has been widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer. It has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from PTI. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is critical to sustainable supersonic travel, and fuel made from CO2 is the most scalable pathway to abundant SAF,” said Kathy Savitt, Boom’s president.

“Our new collaboration with Dimensional Energy represents another important step to making sustainable supersonic flight a reality for millions of passengers in the coming years.”

How it works

By combining a proprietary carbon utilization technology and the Fischer-Tropsch process — a century-old proven method — Dimensional Energy “expects to rapidly bring power to liquid SAF to market.”

“Boom and Dimensional Energy share a vision for the future of sustainable aviation,” Jason Salfi, Dimensional’s chief executive and co-founder, said in a statement.

“Overture has the potential to completely transform how we experience the world, and we are excited to play a critical role in its net zero flight test program, and beyond.”

In 2022, United Airlines announced an agreement to purchase at least 300 million gallons of SAF from Dimensional Energy over 20 years.

In June 2021, Boom reached an agreement with United to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The deal for the 15 Overtures is valued at $3 billion, according to BusinessInsider.com.

The agreement is contingent on Overture meeting “United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements.”

“United Airlines is committed to decarbonizing our operations by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets; that’s why we have invested in the production of 5 billion gallons of SAF,” said Mike Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures.

“Boom’s purchase agreement with Dimensional sends an important demand signal that the market for SAF has never been stronger.”

Developing a net zero carbon supersonic “is no easy task,” said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

“For sure, a great deal more work still remains before we see a successful end product.”

Local fingerprints

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

Construction is under way at PTI, with completion expected on the 400,000-square-foot facility in the second quarter of 2024.

The current goal is manufacturing up to 33 Overture aircraft per year at full production with its first production line, and a similar production target with a planned second line.

Savitt reaffirmed the timeline of beginning equipment installation in 2024 with Advanced Integration Technology, assembly in 2025, first rollout in 2026, first test flight in 2027, Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029 and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Savitt said the expectation is having about 400 employees within two years.

“That number will continue to scale as we begin manufacturing,” Savitt said. “We are fully on track to employ about 1,750 by 2030 and more than 2,400” at full production in 2032.

“Specifically, we’re going to be looking for manufacturing, engineers, technicians, mechanical and industrial engineers, operations and facilities management and supportive administrative staff.”