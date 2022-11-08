Bost, Apple win soil and water supervisor seats

With two candidates running for a pair of available seats, there was no drama Tuesday in the race for Forsyth County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.

Incumbent Toby Bost, a retired N.C. State Extension agent from Kernersville, was re-elected in the non-partisan race. Mark Apple, owner of the Apple Family Farm in Kernersville, will join Bost on the five-member Board of Supervisors.

The board governs the Forsyth Soil and Water Conservation District, which works with farmers and other property owners on erosion control and protecting water quality and soil. Supervisors also distribute state money to farmers for related projects.

Bost is the board’s current chairman.