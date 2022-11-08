 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bost, Apple win soil and water supervisor seats

With two candidates running for a pair of available seats, there was no drama Tuesday in the race for Forsyth County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.

Incumbent Toby Bost, a retired N.C. State Extension agent from Kernersville, was re-elected in the non-partisan race. Mark Apple, owner of the Apple Family Farm in Kernersville, will join Bost on the five-member Board of Supervisors.

The board governs the Forsyth Soil and Water Conservation District, which works with farmers and other property owners on erosion control and protecting water quality and soil. Supervisors also distribute state money to farmers for related projects.

Bost is the board’s current chairman.

Toby Bost

Bost

 Walt Unks, Journal

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

