 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowman Gray racing won't be back this season
0 comments
top story

Bowman Gray racing won't be back this season

Only $5 for 5 months
Bowman Gray Racing July 20 2019

Bowman Gray Stadium has been empty so far in 2020. This picture was from a Saturday night last season.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Gray Garrison, the promoter at Bowman Gray Stadium racing, says it's too late to have any races this season. The news came as N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he will allow large outdoor venues to welcome back fans — at 7% of capacity for those with 10,000 or more seats.

Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. rents Bowman Gray Stadium from the city of Winston-Salem for its weekly summer racing series. 

"... We have no plans to do anything at this point," Garrison said. "We are committed to next season and making next season bigger and better."

Garrison said the racing season will likely open like always in mid to late April in 2021.

"We didn't have a season," Garrison said about what would have been the 72nd season. "It was a shame for everybody involved with our weekly series but really the focus has already turned to 2021."

Photos: 2019 Bowman Gray racing season finale

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News