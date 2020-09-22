Bowman Gray racing won't be back this season

Gray Garrison, the promoter at Bowman Gray Stadium racing, says it's too late to have any races this season. The news came as N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he will allow large outdoor venues to welcome back fans — at 7% of capacity for those with 10,000 or more seats.

Winston-Salem Speedway, Inc. rents Bowman Gray Stadium from the city of Winston-Salem for its weekly summer racing series.

"... We have no plans to do anything at this point," Garrison said. "We are committed to next season and making next season bigger and better."

Garrison said the racing season will likely open like always in mid to late April in 2021.

"We didn't have a season," Garrison said about what would have been the 72nd season. "It was a shame for everybody involved with our weekly series but really the focus has already turned to 2021."

