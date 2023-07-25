A weather system baking the Southwestern U.S. is expected to edge eastward and reach North Carolina by week’s end.

The expanding “heat dome” won’t be quite as oppressive here as it’s been in Texas and other toasted states, but temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index readings as high as 100 degrees are forecast for the Triad and Triangle regions this week.

That will make outdoor activities uncomfortable – in some cases, downright dangerous – and pose the biggest test of the electric grid so far this summer.

“As is typical for this time of year, we are seeing elevated temperatures in the 90s, which will translate into higher energy use,” said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “We did set a summer peak usage record last year ... which we have not surpassed so far this summer. We will see how things progress throughout the week, but we expect to reliably meet customer energy needs throughout the week.”

In June of 2022, customers of Duke Energy Carolinas – which includes central and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina – set records for one-hour electricity use.

The record usage came as residents cranked air conditioners after returning home from school and work.

Temperatures in the Triad topped out at around 95 degrees on the day of peak demand, and are expected to reach similar levels under sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are forecast to reach 94 Wednesday and Thursday, 95 on Friday and 96 Saturday, before cooling slightly to 92 Sunday.

No relief from rain is forecast until Sunday, when there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot nights

One quirk of climate change will be reflected in this week’s weather.

Overnight lows of 74 are forecast in the Triad for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. That’s 5 degrees above normal for July.

For much of the U.S., summer nights are warming more than days. In the Triad, the average summer nighttime temperature has increased 3.7 degrees over the past 50 years, according to Climate Central, a non-profit organization that tracks national and local weather trends.

While likely less noticeable than extreme daytime heat, what happens when most of us sleep still has a significant effect on electricity demand, Brooks said.

“When temperatures are higher at night, customers tend to use more electricity to stay comfortable in the heat,” Brooks explained. “High temperatures at night also affect the grid’s ability to cool and like any machine, the grid loses some efficiencies as it runs warmer. That said, the grid is designed to work in extreme conditions and we anticipate both daytime and nighttime temperatures in our system load forecasts.”

Brooks offered these tips to reduce overall energy use in summer:

Set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. Every 2 degrees you adjust the thermostat closer to the outside temperature can save up to 5% on your cooling costs.

Make sure air filters are clean and changed regularly. A dirty filter can increase operating costs of your HVAC unit and make it work harder when you need it most.

Close the blinds on the sunny side of the house on warm days to keep the heat out and cooler air in.

Use a ceiling fan, set to a counter-clockwise direction, to maintain comfort while using your air conditioning less. A fan can help you feel up to 4 degrees cooler and uses less energy than an HVAC unit. But remember, fans cool people not rooms. So turn it off when you leave the room.

Consider using the microwave instead of stove or oven to reduce heat in the kitchen and save energy. Or use a grill outside.

