Ryan Jackle credits the corporate world with teaching him all kinds of business skills.

Efficiency, leadership, communication, budgeting.

His climb up the corporate ladder also came with lot of uncertainty, job changes that involved 10-day work trips and pressure to pinch pennies, sometimes at the expense of quality.

Plus, he had to wear a suit and stay clean-shaven.

Now bearded and dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Jackle, 43, reflected on his corporate career while sipping a beer, one that he happened to have a hand in brewing.

Jackle is now head brewer at Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Bros Ave.

A combination of luck, dream-chasing and an unexpected love of chemistry helped Jackle make the leap from corporate management to brewing.

"You have to know what you're after," Jackle said about switching careers. "Life is too short to do something you don't love or aren't interested in."

A Kernersville native, Jackle has been working since he was 15-years-old, his first job being in the kitchen of Clark's Barbecue. Upon graduating with a business administration degree from UNC Wilmington, Jackle was hired to work in food service management by Aramark, a global corporation based in Philadelphia, Penn., that provides food service to hospitals, retirement communities, schools and other facilities. At 25, he became food service director at a retirement community in Greensboro, becoming the youngest person in Aramark to hold such a position.

"The money was great. What I was learning was great, and there was room for growth," said Jackle, who was overseeing an 80-person staff.

When the company was outbid for a contract, Jackle lost his job and was reassigned. This happened a few times. On one such occasion, a supervisor called to tell him that he could be reassigned or take a severance package. Jackle was 34 years old and had been working for the company for 10 years.

It was a crossroads' moment.

A few years earlier, Jackle had discovered home-brewing.

"It was a hobby that turned into a passion that turned into an obsession," Jackle said. "I loved it so much."

He even came to embrace chemistry.

"I hated chemistry in high school and the next thing you know, I'm reading chemistry books," said Jackle, an East Forsyth High School graduate.

Around that time, Rockingham Community College began offering home-brewing courses.

Needing to give Aramark a decision on his future, Jackle chose beer and immediately stopped shaving.

The one-year program only deepened his love of brewing.

Shortly after Wise Man opened in 2017, Jackle was hired to oversee beer production.

He tapped into his business skills, developing the company's standard operating procedures, overseeing staffing and helping brew Wise Man's revolving roster of beers.

"Personally, I love the craft of brewing, the science of it, the art. And I love the business administration side of it. I have a knack for it," Jackle said. "I have the best of both worlds. I really do."

For those who want to make a similar mid-career jump, Jackle has a few words of advice.

"You need to think long and hard and ask yourself what you could see yourself doing," he said. "You're going to have your bad days but do something you love."