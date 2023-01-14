Briana Scurry, a key member of '99 Women's National Soccer team, recalls highs and lows of historic career

In 1999, the nation turned its eyes to the U.S. Women's National Soccer team and its memorable march to the World Cup final.

The attention given to a women's sports team was unprecedented and unexpected.

Briana Scurry, the goalkeeper for that pioneering team, remembers being stuck in traffic on the team bus on the way to the old Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey and wondering what was going on. The team worried it might be late for their opening match.

"We were like, 'Why is there all this traffic?' There were all these cars with USA painted on them. And it turned that all of these people were going to our game, and it was like, 'All this is for us?'" Scurry recalled Friday.

As the women continued to dominate the field, the momentum reached a fever pitch. Scurry, one of the older players on the team at 28, remained composed, refusing to let the hype overwhelm her.

Before the championship game against China, Robin Roberts, then with ESPN, paid a visit to the team, shattering Scurry's calm.

"The gravity of the game hit me when Robin Roberts came out to our training and interviewed me," Scurry said. "And it was 'Oh, Robin Roberts is here.'"

The women's team went on to beat China in a thrilling final match that most remember for Brandi Chastain's game-winning penalty kick in front of 90,000. But it was Scurry's save moments before that made Chastain's goal so consequential.

The win launched nothing short of a revolution in women's sports.

Scurry will talk about that team's legacy and her journey to become the first Black woman inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Monday as part of Wake Forest University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Wait Chapel. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Parts of Scurry's journey are harrowing and traumatic.

In 2010, six years after collecting her second Olympic gold medal, a defender rammed her knee into Scurry's temple while playing for a women's professional team. The injury forced Scurry to retire and led to debilitating headaches, blurred vision and cognitive issues, and depression.

With her insurance company refusing to pay for a surgical procedure she needed to repair a nerve causing her issues, and disability checks frequently arriving weeks late, Scurry fell into dire financial straits. Desperate, she pawned her gold medals.

In a 2022 interview on NPR's Fresh Air program, Scurry called the decision to pawn the medals the most difficult decision of her life, one she kept from her former teammates.

Mired in depression, Scurry said she contemplated suicide.

With the help of a media relations executive who later became her wife, Scurry recovered the medals and got the surgery she needed.

Scurry talks frankly about these struggles in her memoir, "The Greatest Save," which was released in 2022.

At professional speaking engagements, Scurry was initially reluctant to talk about her depression and suicidal ideation.

"The thing about trauma like that is that it has to be far enough in the rearview mirror for people to speak about it," Scurry said. "Now, I speak about it rather freely, and I know I can reach people when I speak to the entirety of my journey, and this was the last piece of it."

Some 24 years since that trailblazing women's team won the country's attention and affection, Scurry is able to look back and appreciate the significance of its World Cup win.

After the championship game, Scurry said she noticed a sea change in how women athletes were viewed. Companies such as Nike, began a women's division suited to the special needs of female athletes. Companies that cater to active women were also launched, including Athleta and Title IX.

The team also inspired future national team members including Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Ali Krieger, who, in turn, have fed the passion of young girls.

"The inspiration that we were in '99 resonated in so many different areas, and now, looking back, all these things grew from the success we had, the drama of it. Any girl who watched that team could see someone who looked like them," Scurry said.