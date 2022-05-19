 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britishmania, a Beatles tribute band, to give rooftop show at ROAR in Winston-Salem

Britishmania, a Beatles tribute band, will give a live rooftop concert tribute of original Beatles hits at 6 p.m. Friday in Winston-Salem.

The rooftop show will be held at ROAR at 633 North Liberty St. in Winston-Salem. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

People can attend the rooftop performance for an intimate show with dinner, and/or meet in ROAR Brands Theater for the full Beatles Extravaganza.

ROAR Brands Theater Show performances will be at 9 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open one hour prior to the shows.

Britishmania is made up of full-time Beatles musicians from New York and Los Angeles. The band offers a full theatrical performance boasting authentic costumes as well as the look, appeal and sound of the 1960s.

Tickets are $50 for the rooftop show and start at $25 for the ROAR Brands Theater shows at www.roarws.com.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

