Brittany and Robbie Adkins lost two daughters in a horrific wreck. Community rallies to help Boonville family

Renee Jacobs calls her family one that’s about as close as you can get, but a lot of other people are stepping up to help her brother’s family as well as they deal with the loss of two of Jacobs’ nieces in a recent traffic accident on Interstate 77.

Jacobs’ brother Robbie Adkins and his wife Brittany lost two of their three daughters in the wreck, which occurred last Wednesday in Yadkin County. The Adkins live in Boonville.

Brittany was driving when her vehicle collided with a truck on I-77. With her in the vehicle were her three daughters, Riley, 14, Molly, 10 and Sophie, 5. Riley and Sophie were killed in the wreck, while Brittany and Molly were injured. Robbie Adkins was not along on the trip.

Jacobs decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her brother’s family, and as of Monday night the total was nearing $54,000.

“In a tragedy, people typically want to help in someway, and I honestly thought this was the best way for people to show their love and support,” Jacobs said.

