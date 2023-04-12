The Greensboro law firm of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard said Wednesday it has hired Sam Ervin, a former N.C. Supreme Court associate justice.

Ervin, a Democrat, served on the state Supreme Court from 2015 to 2023, losing his reelection bid in November to Republican Trey Allen, general counsel for the state court system. He will be based in the law firm's Greensboro office with a focus on statewide issues that include litigation, appeals and utilities.

"Brooks Pierce's reputation for integrity, the high quality of legal work that it provides and its deep roots within and commitment to North Carolina convinced me that firm was the right place to continue my legal career," Ervin said in a statement.

Prior to his election to the state Supreme Court, Ervin served as a judge on the N.C. Court of Appeals for six years and on the N.C. Utilities Commission for 9½ years.

"Justice Ervin has served the state of North Carolina well throughout his career. His intellectual depth and commitment to service have benefitted the state immensely," said Reid Phillips, managing partner at Brooks Pierce.

Craig Schauer, a Brooks Pierce partner and litigator, said that Ervin's "perspective, professionalism and knowledge of the law will enrich our internal dialogues and help us continue to navigate important issues for our clients."

Ervin also spent almost 18 years in private practice. During that time, he participated in handling a variety of civil, criminal and administrative matters, including proceedings before the Utilities Commission and appeals before the state courts.

The firm, which handles a variety of legal services, has more than 100 attorneys with offices in Greensboro, Raleigh and Wilmington.