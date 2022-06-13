'Brutally hot pattern': Pre-summer swelter a sign of future, experts say

After climbing to 91 degrees Sunday and the mid-90s Monday, temperatures in the Triad will flirt with all-time daily records this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high of 99 degrees on Tuesday would top the all-time high for June 14 at Piedmont Triad International Airport by a degree, and the 97 predicted for Wednesday would tie the top temperature for June 15. The records were set on consecutive days in 1926.

The heat index on Tuesday could reach as high as 105 degrees, the weather service said Monday evening.

Triad temperatures are expected to dip Thursday and Friday — but only to the mid-90s — before topping out in the mid-80s for the weekend.

If 2022’s first blast of extreme heat feels oppressive, weather experts have a message for you: Get used to it.

Climate scientists predict summers will continue to grow steamier as rising levels of greenhouse gases trap more heat in earth’s atmosphere.

But summertime climate change is not merely a future phenomenon. It’s happening already.

In the Triad, including Winston-Salem and Greensboro, the average summer temperature already has increased nearly 3 degrees over the past half-century, according to Climate Central, a weather research organization.

Weather scientists consider June, July and August as the climatological summer. However, matching the season to the calendar is about more than convenience, insists Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climatology Office.

“We point to weeks like this one as proof that the beginning of June tends to feel a lot more like summer than spring,” Davis explained. “These next few days are a case where our temperatures will exceed even normal summertime levels and put us into a brutally hot pattern.”

Those types of patterns are expected to multiply as warming continues.

The North Carolina Climate Science Report, published in 2020 by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, predicted that summers in the state will continue to get warmer, that there will be more days with extreme heat, that record temperatures will get higher, and that hot weather will start earlier and end later.

Overall, the report projected that average annual temperatures will rise 2 to 4 degrees by the middle of this century, depending on the pace and scale of reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

While those predictions are based on year-round data, rising heat and humidity in summer months are expected to fuel some of the most-extreme conditions tied to climate change.

“Hot weather ... can literally be a matter of life or death,” Davis explained.

While the state climate report predicts increasingly severe thunderstorms and heavier rainfall in summers of the future, the risks to life go beyond high winds, flooding and lightning.

Nationally, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly records more than 600 deaths a year related to extreme heat.

This year, while summer is still a week away, nearly 800 people in North Carolina already had been treated in emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

‘Sneakily dangerous’

According to state climate report, a slight twist on an old adage offers a hint at what’s to come in future North Carolina summers: It’s the heat and the humidity.

The report predicts that increased moisture will accompany higher temperatures.

“In weeks like this, both of those are a major factor in making for stressful outdoor conditions,” Davis explained.

For example, when humidity is high, the amount of time it takes the human body to begin feeling the ill effects of heat is cut by more than half – from 45 minutes to 20 minutes – when the air temperature edges up from 85 degrees to 88 degrees, he noted.

The 3-degree difference matches the Triad’s average annual increase over the last 50 years, and falls in the middle of the state’s predicted range for rises in overall average temperature by 2050.

“That’s a big change from a seemingly subtle temperature increase, and it’s one reason why these hot days can be sneakily dangerous,” Davis said. “Often, the signs of heat stress — and even heat stroke — can hit before you even realize you’re in trouble.”

Summer heat puts vulnerable populations including children, athletes, low-income households, outdoor workers and people with chronic illnesses at higher risk for health issues.

Rising temperatures also will impact energy use.

The state climate report estimated that by 2050, the number of days when air conditioning is used will increase by as much as 50%.

1914 a heat beast

While the current climatological summer is off to a sweltering start in the Triad, it will be hard-pressed to top the extreme heat from a year long before air conditioning became a common convenience.

Fifteen daily high-temperature records in the June-through-August period set in 1914 still stand, according to historical data from the National Weather Service.

In addition to holding the Triad’s all-time top temperature (104 degrees on June 12 and July 27) 1914 included a collection of multiple-day record highs:

June 11-13: 98, 104, 103

June 22-26: 100, 102, 103, 101, 102

July 24-27: 99, 101, 102, 104

In terms of high temperatures, 1914 was an extraordinary anomaly. However, it was not the hottest summer in the Triad overall.

The average temperature in the area for that summer (which factors in highs and lows) of 79.1 degrees has been surpassed several times, including in 2011 and 2016.

Temperature trends for the early 20th century also reflect the difference between then and now.

Even with the anomalous 1914, the average summer temperature in the decade from 1903 (the first year of National Weather Service temperature data for the Triad) to 1912 was half a degree lower than the 2012-2021 period.

But in terms of pure heat, 1914 will be hard to beat.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

