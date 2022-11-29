Bryn Hermansen started Winston-Salem FemFest 9 years ago. The fundraiser continues, a year after her death at age 30.

Erin McCulley, upon considering a decidedly old-guy question, had to stifle a laugh before proceeding with her answer.

The premise: A question about the impressive work being done by young people, women mostly, for a benefit concert called FemFest that raises money for an emergency domestic-violence shelter.

“My age definitely will not help with that,” said McCulley, all of 46 years old. “If you’re interested in a Gen X’er being motivated to openly care about something I might have something for you.”

After hearing about the origins of FemFest - in particular its creator, Bryn Hermansen, who died from a stroke in 2021 at age 30 - it’s easy to understand the motivation.

No matter the generation in question.

Pushing forward

Hermansen, friends say, was driven by a strong sense of doing what’s right.

So in that spirit she started FemFest in 2013, a festival designed to celebrate women in music while standing against domestic abuse in all its forms.

Bands and local businesses have raised more than $15,000 that’s gone to Family Services of Forsyth County to help operate its emergency domestic violence shelter - a total that will go up at the conclusion of performances scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening at the Ramkat.

The simple fact that the festival has survived the tragic death of its founder and a COVID-forced shutdown should tell you something about strength of purpose and dedication to the greater good.

“We wouldn’t be doing this without Sarah (30-something Williams), her friendship with Bryn and the blessing of Bryn’s family,” McCulley said.

Either way, seeing a long line of youthful volunteers matters.

It’s no hard sell to convince people to help with such chores as moving amps and band gear, running raffles and auctions and selling merchandise to raise money to fight domestic and sexual violence.

“It really is inspirational,” McCulley said. “It cuts across generations. I have to marvel when I see all these people willing to spend their Saturday doing that.”

Inspired to pitch in

Whether she admits it or not, McCulley also deserves a pat on the back for her contribution.

She was working as a bartender at the Garage when Hermansen pulled off the first FemFest in 2013. She was so impressed by the effort that she wound up getting formal training to help survivors of domestic abuse.

Sometimes that might mean answering phone lines to direct survivors toward help. Other times, it might mean accompanying a victim to court to face their abuser or showing up in an emergency room.

“Sometimes you might be in the hallway just letting them know that nobody’s getting in there to hurt you anymore,” McCulley said. “Just knowing that somebody cares and is there for you, that little bit, can make a difference.”

Domestic violence, in all its forms, cuts across generations and genders. Taking a stand against it - and against the abusers - should, too.

Everyone, from Baby Boomers nearing retirement age to Gen X’ers staring at middle age to millennials just starting out, surely would agree.