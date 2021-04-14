 Skip to main content
Bubba Wallace teams with Novant to promote health, COVID-19 vaccine
Bubba Wallace

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace is teaming up with Novant to promote health equity. 

 Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images North America/TNS

Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his racing team 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

The goal is enlisting Wallace's assistance in promoting health equity and addressing vaccine hesitancy among communities in Novant's Charlotte and Triad territories, particularly among minority populations,

Novant will serve as the official health and wellness provider of 23XI Racing and its employees.

"For me, it's important to learn about the vaccine and do my part to help get us back to normal," Wallace said in a statement.

"I want to see fans safely back at the race track and filling the grandstands, I want to safely attend concerts and sporting events, all the things we did before COVID. To do those things, it starts with getting vaccinated and I encourage others to get their shot and help get us all safely back to normal."

Novant already has a long-term partnership with Jordan that includes his investment in several healthcare facilities in minority communities in the Charlotte market.

