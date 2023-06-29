The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to visit the Winston-Salem Dash’s game from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at Truist Stadium, organizers say.
The Dash will play the Hickory Crawdads, with the game beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
On Independence Day, the Clydesdales will visit the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ game in downtown Greensboro.
The visit of the famous horses celebrates the work of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders scholarships toward educational opportunities.
The horses, known for their size and the tufts of hair that cover their hooves, visited Forsyth County in April 2011.
The Clydesdales were boarded at a farm in Lewisville, and they were featured in a short parade on Fourth and Trade streets in downtown Winston-Salem.
Eight Clydesdales typically pull the 3.5 ton Budweiser wagon. Each horse weighs about 2,000 pounds, said Burt Westbrook, the horses’ handler when they visited the Lewisville farm 12 years ago.
GALLERY: Clydesdales visit BB&T Ballpark in 2012
W0512 Cldesdales 1
Rich Gerth, a handler for the Budweiser Clydesdale Group, leads a Clydesdale down a ramp off of one of the tractor trailers the 2,000 pound horses travel around in on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Cldesdales 10
Gary Taylor, a Winston-Salem resident, snaps a photo of his three year old great grandson Landn Swaim in front of one of the Budweiser Clydesdales on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye
W0512 Cldesdales 2
Burton Westbrook, a handler for the Budweiser Clydesdale Group, rubs the muzzle of one of the Budweiser Clydesdales on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Cldesdales 3
Alex Eubank sits on the shoulders of his father, Cory Eubanks, to get a good view of the Budweiser Clydesdales on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Cldesdales 4
The Budweiser Clydesdale hitch pulls the famous Anheuser-Busch red, white and gold beer wagon on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Cldesdales 5
Brewer, a Dalmatian accompanying the Budweiser Clydesdale team, relaxes on the back of the famous Anheuser-Busch red, white and gold beer wagon on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Cldesdales 8
Chase Langham, an 11-year-old Winston-Salem resident, watches as the Budweiser Clydesdale team passes on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Cldesdales 9
The Budweiser Clydesdales pull the famous Anheuser-Busch red, white and gold beer wagon on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
W0512 Clydesdales
Burton Westbrook, a handler for the Budweiser Clydesdale Group, shows off one of the 2,000 pound horses to a group of onlookers on Thursday, May 11, 2012 in the parking lot of the BB&T Dash Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
