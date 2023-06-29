The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to visit the Winston-Salem Dash’s game from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at Truist Stadium, organizers say.

The Dash will play the Hickory Crawdads, with the game beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Independence Day, the Clydesdales will visit the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ game in downtown Greensboro.

The visit of the famous horses celebrates the work of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders scholarships toward educational opportunities.

The horses, known for their size and the tufts of hair that cover their hooves, visited Forsyth County in April 2011.

The Clydesdales were boarded at a farm in Lewisville, and they were featured in a short parade on Fourth and Trade streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

Eight Clydesdales typically pull the 3.5 ton Budweiser wagon. Each horse weighs about 2,000 pounds, said Burt Westbrook, the horses’ handler when they visited the Lewisville farm 12 years ago.

