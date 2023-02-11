Winston-Salem is planning to tear down three buildings in the 1400 block of Liberty Street that housed businesses operated by Black residents of the city for many years before falling into disrepair.

The Winston-Salem City Council voted 7-1 this week to tear down the buildings, with East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio casting the only vote in opposition, after she unsuccessfully tried to get the council to postpone action.

Scippio argued that because of what the buildings mean to Black history in Winston-Salem, an effort should be made to at least figure out whether preservation or restoration would be an option.

“They are the last vestiges of Black commercial enterprises owned by Black Americans,” Scippio said. “It saddens me that we find it prudent to demolish structures and not try to save them.”

The buildings occupy much of the east side of Liberty Street in the 1400 block, including ones at 1409 and 1411 N. Liberty, and a building with three business addresses, 1415, 1417 and 1419 N. Liberty.

From the front, the brick buildings look intact, but that’s deceptive: Photographs taken by inspectors inside the buildings show extensive holes in the roofs and interior collapse.

Problems in the buildings go beyond the physical conditions, said Chris Murphy, the city’s planning director, when he discussed demolition with the Winston-Salem City Council.

“There have been folks illegally in the building doing drugs and other things,” Murphy said, describing conditions in the building at 1409 N. Liberty. Murphy said the building was flea-ridden inside, and that it was scary going in because of roof collapse.

That building most recently housed Silver Front Cleaners and Laundry, and Murphy said a lot of the old cleaning equipment is still inside.

“It looks like someone just locked it up one day and never came back,” Murphy said.

The building at 1409 N. Liberty has had various restaurants over the years, according to old city directories. Other businesses that came and went on the block included a place called Cut Rate Furniture Co. and another called North Winston Hardware.

The buildings are not mentioned in a 1981 book surveying the city’s architectural history, nor in another published in 2015 by architectural historian Heather Fearnbach. Michelle McCullough, the city’s historic preservation officer, said she knows of no documentation on the buildings.

The 1400 block of North Liberty sits just inside Northeast Ward at its boundary with Scippio’s ward. Barbara Burke, the council member for Northeast Ward, said that while she knows the area well for its Black business history, the buildings are now unsafe and should go.

“The property owners are not in disagreement with demolishing them, and I am not in disagreement either,” Burke told other members of the city council. “For years we have had disinvestment in this area. We have witnessed the neglect. I am going to do something about it ... while I am on this council.”

The buildings sit near the western side of the area covered by the Cleveland Avenue Master Plan, issued in 2016, which calls for a neighborhood transformation spurred by a $30 million Choice Neighborhood grant that the city won in 2020. The plan calls Liberty Street the main commercial corridor for the neighborhood.

While the plan calls for the renovation of historic buildings to create a “connection to the community’s architectural heritage,” it also calls for the demolition of “abandoned or derelict properties,” with the construction of new buildings to fill in the gaps.

The owners of the properties were notified last summer that their buildings were in bad shape. The owners were given 60 days to either tear down the buildings or repair them, but took no action either way.

Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, who has experience doing renovations, said the cost of renovations would be steep, given the amount of damage each building has experienced.

Scippio said it would not hurt to wait and see if something could be done:

“Sometimes you can’t put a price on culture,” she said. “I just ask you to give me three months to see if I can find money to restore these buildings. To me, this is the last part of my history that I can visually see. Everything else in East Winston is gone.”

South Ward Council Member John Larson, a former Old Salem official, lent Scippio some support, noting that in some cities historic buildings that are too far gone can at least have their front facades preserved so that new construction can be done behind them.

When Scippio introduced a substitute motion to hold off on demolition, Larson was the only council to side with her as the measure went down to a 2-6 defeat.

The council then voted 7-1 to demolish the buildings, taking separate votes on each structure. Scippio was the only member opposed.

Murphy said it could be a couple months before the city actually takes down the buildings, since contracts have to be awarded for the work.

The cost of demolition is assessed against the property owners, he said.