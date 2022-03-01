Bulky item pick-up is back. City will pick up your oversized trash starting this month.

Bulky item trash pick-up starts in Winston-Salem on March 7.

It’s designed for items that garbage crews typically can’t accept, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Residents will get postcards from the city’s Sanitation Division to offer details on when bulky items will be collected in individual neighborhoods. You can also go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up your address and get your pick-up date. Or call 336-727-8000 for a CityLink agent who can look up the collection date.

Bulky item pick-up is a service the city provides for single-family homes, not businesses or apartments.

Crews will be in each neighborhood only once so items must be on the curb by 6 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week.

And they won’t pick up just anything. Crews can’t collect TVs, computer equipment, building materials, hazardous waste, tires, cars or car parts or yard waste.

Bulky items also should go on the curb in front of your house and shouldn’t be missed with recyclables or brush.