Bulky item pickup starts March 1 in Winston-Salem

Bulky item pickup starts for Winston-Salem residents on March 1, with each neighborhood getting its turn to watch strangers drive streets in pickup trucks to scavenge among the cast-offs.

What the scavengers don't get will be picked up by city sanitation crews. But keep a sharp eye on the calendar because the crews will come by only once, city officials said.

An area on the east side of Winston-Salem between New Walkertown Road and Salem Parkway will have bulky items picked up first this year, during the week of March 1-5.

Next up, for March 8-12, is an area mostly between Liberty Street and New Walkertown Road.

After that, things start skipping around a little bit: a big chunk of Ardmore (but not all of it) gets picked up March 15-19.

Collections continue until Sept. 3 in the last neighborhood being picked up. So depending on where you live, your wait may be longer or shorter.

Fortunately, residents are getting mailers that say when their neighborhood is due for a pickup.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another way to check is to visit www.cityofws.org/587/Bulky-Items on the city's website.