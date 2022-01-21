Bundle up: Frigid weekend in store for Triad

While possible light snow Friday in the Triad will give way to clear skies for the weekend, it will still feel very much like winter.

After an expected high of 30 degrees Friday — and wind-chill factors as low as 15 — temperatures will fall into the teens Friday and Saturday nights, according to the National Weather Service. And while Saturday’s high will inch up slightly to the upper-30s, wind-chills of 10 degrees are possible.

Winds are expected to calm Saturday night, which will make Sunday’s forecast high in the mid-40s feel more comfortable.

Typical high temperatures for January in the Triad are about 50, with lows near 30. Through Thursday, the average highs and lows for this January were about a half-degree below normal.

The weather service on Friday warned that black ice could make some roads slippery through Sunday morning, particularly in areas that remain in shade.

City of Winston-Salem crews continued working through the night Thursday applying salt on still-icy neighborhood streets, spokesman Randy Britton said Friday. Those efforts will continue round-the-clock through Friday night, with workers operating on alternating 12-hour shifts, he added.