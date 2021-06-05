 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burger King sells Winston-Salem restaurant to Alabama group
0 Comments

Burger King sells Winston-Salem restaurant to Alabama group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Burger King

The former Burger King restaurant property at 2897 Reynolda Road.

 Staff photo

Burger King Corp. has sold its restaurant property at 2897 Reynolda Road for $1.1 million to an Alabama commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

What's interesting in the deed is that buyer JPV-BTS LLC, an affiliate of Vallas Realty Inc. of Mobile, Ala., agreed to not allow the property to be used by several restaurant chains through 2041.

One is a competitive natural in McDonald's.

However, others seems to be intriguing curiosities, such as Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Dunkin', KFC, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Starbucks.

The sale was completed Wednesday.

There's a ketchup packet shortage. The switch during the pandemic from shared bottles to individual packets in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and the increase in food deliveries have played a significant role.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News