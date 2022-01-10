Burlington apartment fire Sunday causes $30,000 in structure damage, officials say

Burlington — No one was injured in an apartment fire Sunday that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the structure, Burlington Fire Department officials said Monday in a news release.

Firefighters responded at approximately 5:45 p.m. to 1400 Roslyn Drive in just under three minutes from the dispatch time to find smoke coming from one of the apartments. Firefighters were told by bystanders that there may be a victim inside, but several searches revealed no one was in the apartment, according to information in the news release.

Firefighters evacuated adjacent apartments as a precaution. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes following the arrival of firefighters, officials said in the news release.

In addition to the structural damage, the fire caused about $5,000 in damage to contents in the apartment.

Officials said the cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Firefighters were assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy, and Piedmont Natural Gas.