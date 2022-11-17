Burr, Tillis help advance bill to protect marriage equality. Votes should make NC proud.

Two names leaped off the screen late Wednesday afternoon when the news broke.

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-NC, were notable as two of the dozen Republicans who voted with all 50 Democrats to advance the Respect for Marriage Act.

Technically, they voted to end debate on the bill, which cleared the way for a full vote by the Senate.

Practically, however, their votes signaled something else: that marriage equality for gay couples soon will be the law of the land, effectively putting the matter out of reach for a determined, disgruntled minority who would happily shove their fellow Americans back into the closet.

For the state’s senators, one nearing the finish of a long political career and the other closer to the beginning, that’s an emphatic statement of principle.

Righting a wrong

It would have been understandable, if not quite forgivable, had Burr opted to slink off into the sunset.

He spent the majority of his career — five terms in the House, three in the Senate — as a reliable, if unremarkable, old-school conservative.

For some insiders, the senior senator was as noteworthy for a curious habit of not wearing socks and tooling around town in a Volkswagen Thing as for his steady leadership of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence.

Until his stock-trading — some might call it dumping or insider trading — right before COVID shut the nation down attracted attention, that is.

Once it became known that Burr, not long after receiving classified information about the coming pandemic, sold more than $1 million in stocks, his legacy and reputation were sullied.

Burr, however, plausibly explained that he had been acting on information publicly available to anyone with access to cable TV.

Still, it was a bad look.

Instead of simply counting his profits, Burr instead kept at the job.

Most notably, he upheld his oath to support and defend the Constitution by voting to convict an insurrectionist president — just one of seven Republican senators to do so. Tillis was not among them.

Tillis did, however, follow a path similar to Burr’s in that he took a head-down, work-first approach.

Previously, he’d served as speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives where he demonstrated a commitment to doing the right thing — as opposed to the politically expedient thing — by championing a first-in-the-nation effort to compensate the living victims of the state’s barbaric eugenic sterilization program.

That reputation suffered a ding, however, with an infamous flip-flop tied to President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over border wall funding.

Tillis opposed the declaration by writing, “it’s never a tough vote for me when I’m standing on principle.”

He stood that statement on its head weeks later in a total reversal most likely due to concerns over his re-election.

Smartly, Tillis faded back into the background, perhaps biding his time until a more collegial, cooperative era focused on problem solving rather than name calling.

Standing for progress

Granted that it’s just one thing among a mountain of bills and issues, but the votes of Sens. Burr and Tillis to snuff debate on the Respect for Marriage Act might portend such a movement.

In that 62-37 vote, that GOP dozen voted to say to gay Americans that they have the same rights to marriage as everyone else.

(The House passed the measure over the summer; a sensible bipartisan group of senators, led in part by Tillis, brokered a deal to hold its vote after the midterm elections.)

The bill, when signed into law, will require that people be considered married in any state as long as the marriage was legal in the state in which it occurred.

“We needed to clean up the language and address religious freedoms with language that protects religious institutions," Tillis said at news conference Thursday, adding that the goal was to protect “over 1 million who have same-sex marriages or civil unions” by providing “certainty as they move through the nation.”

It seems such a simple thing, to live and let live.

But a cadre of culture warriors, as has been the case through Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the ongoing fight for civil rights, has long stood in the metaphorical schoolhouse door.

Yet today, across the country and in North Carolina in particular through the actions of our senators, live and let live is alive and well.