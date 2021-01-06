Burr: Trump and his 'unfounded conspiracy theories' to blame for events at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., blamed President Donald Trump and "his unfounded conspiracy theories" Wednesday for the chaos that ensued at the U.S. Capitol.

"The president bears responsibility for today's events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point," Burr said in a statement. "It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward."

Burr, a Winston-Salem native, said he supported Trump's legal right to contest the election results through the courts.

"But the courts have now unanimously and overwhelmingly rejected these suits," Burr said. "No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election."

The melee in Washington on Wednesday was "not a defense of this country, but an attack on it," Burr said. Burr was in a safe location Wednesday, a Burr spokeswoman said.

"For nearly 250 years, our nation’s commitment to the peaceful transition of power has been the shining hallmark of our democracy," Burr said. "(Wednesday), America’s core principles were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed.