Bus drivers will not strike Friday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say.

School bus drivers will not stage a strike Friday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said Wednesday.

The school district's announcement came after school transportation officials met with a group of bus drivers, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of Winston-Salem Journal.

The drivers had planned to strike Friday, demanding higher pay for their work.

The meeting was not open to the news media, and school officials haven't said whether the meeting will lead to any changes, the television station reported.

Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, told FOX8 that the FCAE didn't support the proposed strike. Her association advocates for bus drivers, teacher's assistant and other school employees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We do not support illegal actions, so any action that is not in the realm of things we should support, we don’t assist in them," Young said.

Young said she supported a plan to meet with school officials to see if the bus drivers’ demands could be met. The proposed strike emerged amid a current driver shortage in the school district.