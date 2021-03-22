Business law firm Blanco Tackabery commits to move into downtown Winston-Salem

"This new office space will allow us to expand on that tradition."

Blanco Tackabery's practice includes groups that handle commercial real estate, civil litigation, estates/trusts, business law, bankruptcy/creditor’s rights, affordable housing and renewable energy development.

Kane Wilkerson, building manager and project developer for 418 Marshall Street Properties, said that attracting the law firm "as a prime tenant represents a tipping point for the redevelopment of the property."

"We have made incremental progress over the past four years with interior infrastructure improvements, as well as stunning interior spaces for the other tenants here."

Stuart McCormick, president of Lambert, said the law firm's entrance and reception lobby will occupy the ground floor of the historic 1927 building.

The space features original paneled wainscoting and 13-foot-tall arched windows. There will be three conference rooms for client meetings, while the majority of the attorney and legal staff offices will be on the second floor.

Leasing the 23,000 square feet to the law firm "will allow us to turn our focus to key renovations on the exterior of the building," Wilkerson said.

"We are in final negotiations with additional tenants and will announce more details within the next few months, along with plans for the exterior improvements.”

