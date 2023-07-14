22nd Century Group said Wednesday it has expanded distribution of its very-low nicotine cigarettes with a company called Hub, a Midwest-based convenience store with warehouses located in Kansas and Missouri.

It's just the latest effort by 22nd Century, which is based in Buffalo and has manufacturing operations in Mocksville, to flood the market with its new cigarette.

22nd Century also said it has expanded in Montana at more than 80 Town Pump convenience stores.

In early June, 22nd Century said it signed a distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain in California, Florida and Texas. Although 22nd Century has not named the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.