22nd Century Group Inc. said Thursday it has taken the next step to shore up its financing by entering into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 778,634 shares of common stock and warrants.

The Buffalo, N.Y., manufacturer has its production operations and about 50 employees in Mocksville.

Gross proceeds are projected at $3 million before deducting expenses. The sale is projected to close Monday.

The sale price of $3.80 a share reflects Wednesday's completion of a reverse 1-for-15 stock split that increased 22nd Century's share price from 30 cents to $4.50.

Investors have responded to the reverse stock split and the lower gross proceeds by sending the share price down as much as 38% from the opening of trading Wednesday to $2.76 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The reverse stock split dropped the number of 22nd Century’s outstanding shares from 237.91 million to about 15.86 million.

At 778,734 shares, those investors could combine own up to 4.9% of 22nd Century's stock.

By comparison, 22nd Century said in July 2022 it entered into an agreement to sell 17.07 million shares of its common stock at $2.05 a share for a potential $35 million raise.

In June 2021, the manufacturer sold 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor at $4 a share for a $40 million raise.

Primary goals

22nd Century repeated Thursday from its June 21 news release that it intends to use the net proceeds for the continued commercial expansion of its VLN reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes in additional markets, working capital related to its commercial activities, and general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to have strengthened our capital position, deliver continued operational momentum, and taken successful steps toward regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards," James Mish, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

22nd Century was issued a Nasdaq Capital Market listing warning on April 3, at which time the share price was worth 68 cents.

The manufacturer was told that for the last 30 consecutive business days, its common stock did not maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq market.

The company has up to 180 days — until Sept. 27 — to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business day.

22nd Century has agreed to issue to the investors stock warrants to purchase up to 1.56 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.80 per share. The warrants are exercisable six months from the date of issuance.

“As a transformative plant science company, being listed on Nasdaq places 22nd Century among the top innovation driven companies of the world,” 22nd Century chairwoman Nora Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said Wednesday that “almost invariably, reverse stock splits that attempt to raise stock prices above the $1 floor do nothing in the long run because they do not deal with underlying fundamentals.

“They often also send a signal to investors that the company is not dealing with the issues that caused the stock decline in the first place.

“In fact, such splits, if not resulting in fractional shares, can actually cause more harm than good by requiring companies to pay cash in lieu of stock, which are immediately treated for tax purposes as a sale of stock for those investors.”

Growth plans

On June 6, 22nd Century said it signed a three-state distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes. Although 22nd Century has not named the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

The distribution agreement is for more than 1,450 corporate locations in California, Florida and Texas.

An additional 3,100 franchise-owned stores in those markets have been “incentivized to add VLN products with full support from corporate and the national franchise owners organization.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

The manufacturer’s goal is entering 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K national convenience store chain. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.