22nd Century Group Inc. announced Tuesday its board of directors is "evaluating strategic alternatives" for its very-low-nicotine products that at least two analysts say could be a foreshadowing of a federal bankruptcy filing.

22nd Century’s very-low nicotine (VLN) products are touted as containing 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette, thus a potential option for smokers looking to cut back, if not halt, their consumption.

Yet, despite a major and risky distribution push this year with 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores in several metro markets in California, Florida and Texas— though not North Carolina — the VLN products have struggled to gain traction with smokers.

The Buffalo, N.Y., manufacturer has its main production plant in Mocksville with more than 45 employees.

22nd Century said a corporate review will include "consideration of a range of strategic, operational and financial transactions and alternatives, such as business combinations, asset sales, licensing agreements, alternate financing strategies and other options."

Chairwoman Nora Sullivan said in the news release that the evaluation is designed to "maximize value for shareholders" given the board's belief that "the current market capitalization of the company does not appropriately reflect the value of our assets or their long-term potential."

At the start of stock market trading Tuesday, 22nd Century had a market capitalization of $28.67 million.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said a cold splash of water should be thrown on the latest 22nd Century board declaration.

"Most of the time, when I see that a company is seeking strategic alternatives, it is a precursor to bankruptcy," Gray said.

22nd Century has hired TD Cowen as advisers. It cautioned that there is no deadline for completing the review, and "there is no assurance that the strategic alternatives process will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome."

Financial struggles

If very-low nicotine cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

“Through the strategic alternatives process, we hope to identify ways to monetize the value or more effectively expand the market reach of our tobacco portfolio, including our innovative VLN tobacco harm reduction products," Sullivan said.

In May, 22nd Century provided its first annual fiscal revenue projections as a publicly-traded company at a range of $105 million to $110 million for 2023. That would represent a 69% to 77% increase from $62.1 million in fiscal 2022.

However, to put that revenue range into perspective, the U.S. traditional cigarette marketplace has about $60 billion in annual sales, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis.

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low nicotine cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers toward potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

Anti-smoking advocates say that if the FDA is successful in mandating very-low nicotine cigarettes, some smokers may go to a black market to buy those made outside the U.S. with current nicotine levels.

Smokers could decide to consume more very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

"Their basic strategy is fundamentally flawed — tobacco use is a widely and correctly understood as a nicotine-seeking behavior," said Clive Bates of Counterfactual, a London-based public health and sustainability consultancy.

“So, what does a product with negligible nicotine, but all the toxicity of a conventional cigarette, offer the consumer?”

Hype-based stock?

In December, the Food and Drug Administration approved the designation of the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century is allowed to market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a June 2022 statement. “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives.”

The FDA and other federal health agencies, until recently, has been a primary revenue source for 22nd Century in buying VLN cigarettes in bulk as part of experimental initiatives. 22nd Century also has produced private-label traditional cigarettes with typical nicotine levels.

With the FDA plans as a selling point to investors, 22nd Century’s stock price rose to an all-time high of $91.05 a share on April 30, 2021.

Yet, the share price opened Tuesday at $1.26 and dropped in early trading to a 52-week low of $1.22, compared with a 52-week high of $21.75 on Sept. 12, 2022.

That 94% year-over-year plunge in the share price has come after 22nd Century completed in July a 1-to-15 reverse stock to lift its share price from 30 cents to $4.50. That risky decision was done to regain Nasdaq compliance of a $1 share price listing minimum.

"22nd Century has always been a hype-based stock, but I think investors have seen through that now and are much more realistic," Bates said.

"I suspect the board is doing this now because the next FDA United Agenda for fall 2023 will delay the nicotine reduction ruling again.

"That would deliver a mortal blow to the company. Given the delay in the menthol rule and the successive delays in the nicotine rule, it would almost certainly bounce into 2024."

Is there a buyer?

Gray has been skeptical of most of 22nd Century's recent financial moves — the latest before Tuesday being an Aug. 25 regulatory filing that it has taken the rare financial step of agreeing to provide a series of retention cash payments to three of its top executives.

The company has agreed to provide the cash payments to interim chief executive John Miller, chief financial officer Hugh Kinsman and chief legal officer and general counsel Peter Ferola. For Miller and Kinsman, they would be eligible for a combined $370,000 in retention bonuses as long as they "remain an employee in good standing" as defined in their employment agreement.

There’s been at least three private investor stock offerings with increasingly diminishing gross and net proceeds: $40 million in June 2021; $35 million in July 2022; and $11.7 million on July 24.

In September 2017, British American Tobacco Plc — owner of Reynolds American Inc. — ended a low-nicotine traditional-cigarette development partnership with 22nd Century that had been worth $14 million over four years. According to 22nd Century, annual royalties from BAT were capped at $25 million.

BAT said in 2017 “we told the FDA it would take 20 years to comply with such a standard” of 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette.

"I think that a merger with another company would be the best avenue to give shareholders an opportunity to recover their losses," Gray said.

As for BAT or Altria Group Inc. being suitors, Gray said "the answer is, maybe."

"It would all depend on 22nd Century having some proprietary technology superior to anything either of them have in their quiver.

"I find that unlikely, given both BAT and Altria's resources and years of research."

Gray said the major question is "will a sale be enough to cover all liabilities and still reward shareholders?

"From a cold and calculating perspective, it would be far cheaper for the acquirer of those assets to wait for the bankruptcy filing and pick up whatever pieces they want from the trustee overseeing the reorganization/liquidation for pennies on the dollar."