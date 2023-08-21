22nd Century Group will conduct a special shareholder meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 to approve share price adjustments related to stock warrant provisions required to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Shareholders also will be asked to approve doubling the number of authorized share of common stock from 33.3 million to 66.6 million.

In early April, 22nd Century was issued a warning from Nasdaq Capital Market, at which time the share price was worth 68 cents.

The company had until Sept. 27 to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business day.

In July, 22nd Century achieved that requirement in large part by conducting a risky reverse 1-for-15 stock split that increased its share price at the time from 30 cents to $4.50. As of Monday, there were 21.08 million outstanding shares, according to MoneyMSN.com.

22nd Century's share price opened trading Monday at $2.08.