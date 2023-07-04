22nd Century Group Inc.’s bid to retain its Nasdaq listing has led the manufacturer to make the latest in a series of risky financial maneuvers.

The Buffalo, N.Y., manufacturer, with its production operations in Mocksville, said Monday it will conduct Wednesday a reverse 1-for-15 stock split for its common shares.

At Monday’s closing share price of 30 cents, the share price would be worth $4.50 upon the completion of the reverse split.

Meanwhile, the number of 22nd Century’s outstanding shares would drop from 237.91 million to about 15.86 million.

“As a transformative plant science company, being listed on Nasdaq places 22nd Century among the top innovation driven companies of the world,” 22nd Century chairwoman Nora Sullivan said in a statement.

“The board decided to take action now to resolve our compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards, providing investors with greater assurance around this important asset even as we continue to advance our mission focused on plant biotechnology and health improvement.”

The company’s board of directors has authorized the potential issuing of up to 500 million shares. That would be reduced to a potential 33.33 million.

22nd Century issued a Nasdaq Capital Market listing warning on April 3, at which time the share price was worth 68 cents.

The manufacturer was told that for the last 30 consecutive business days, its common stock did not maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq market.

Meanwhile, its current 52-week high is $2.70.

The company has up to 180 days — until Sept. 27 — to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business day.

22nd Century reaffirmed its projections of $105 million to $110 million in fiscal 2023 sales.

On June 6, 22nd Century said it signed a three-state distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes. Although 22nd Century has not named the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

The distribution agreement is for more than 1,450 corporate locations in California, Florida and Texas. An additional 3,100 franchise-owned stores in those markets have been “incentivized to add VLN products with full support from corporate and the national franchise owners organization.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

The manufacturer’s goal is entering 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K national convenience store chain. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.

Analyst responses

‘While this does keep them listed on one of the major exchanges by raising the stock price and reducing the number of outstanding shares, it doesn’t change their market value,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

“It has been my experience that companies that go through this process continue to struggle, though it is not unheard of to see a turnaround,” Gray said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that “almost invariably, reverse stock splits that attempt to raise stock prices above the $1 floor do nothing in the long run because they do not deal with underlying fundamentals.

“They often also send a signal to investors that the company is not dealing with the issues that caused the stock decline in the first place.

“In fact, such splits, if not resulting in fractional shares, can actually cause more harm than good by requiring companies to pay cash in lieu of stock, which are immediately treated for tax purposes as a sale of stock for those investors.”

Other steps

On June 21, the manufacturer launched its latest stock offering to institutional investors at a steep discount compared with the previous initiative in 2022.

The manufacturer said at that time it entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 11.2 million shares of common stock and warrants at a price of 47 cents per share.

The gross proceeds to 22nd Century was projected at $5.3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

By comparison, 22nd Century said in July 2022 it entered into an agreement to sell 17.07 million shares of its common stock at $2.05 a share for a potential $35 million raise.

In June 2021, the manufacturer sold 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor at $4 a share for a $40 million raise.

The latest offering is a registered direct offering listed as “priced above market.”

According to Investopedia, the pricing method “refers to a price or order that is above the current market price. Common above the market order types include limit orders to sell, stop orders to buy and stop-limit orders to buy.”