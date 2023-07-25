The shakeup at 22nd Century Group Inc. expanded Monday to include the appointment of an interim chief executive and a brief description of a cost-reduction initiative expected to reduce expenses by $15 million annually.

Investors responded to the announcements by sending the share price plunging as much as 45.1% on Monday before closing down 35.6% to $3.13.

22nd Century completed on July 6 a risky 1-to-15 reverse stock to lift its share price from 30 cents to $4.50.

John Miller was named, effective immediately, to the interim chief executive post.

He replaces James Mish, who had served in that role since June 2020. Although the company said Mish was stepping down "for personal reasons" on Aug. 1, he remains on the tobacco and cannabis manufacturer’s board of directors.

Miller becomes 22nd Century’s fifth full-time or interim chief executive since July 2019.

22nd Century also has hired four chief financial officer since May 2020, the latest coming in June 2022.

The Buffalo, N.Y., manufacturer has its traditional cigarettes production operations with about 50 employees in Mocksville.

22nd Century said the cost-reduction initiative Is under way and is “intended to simplify operations as it continues to tighten its focus on key end markets and operating strategies.”

The manufacturer could not be immediately reached for additional details on potential local impacts from the cost-reduction initiative.

A $15 million reduction in annual expenses is equivalent to about 26% of its $58.3 million in fiscal 2022 operating expenses.

For fiscal 2022, 22nd Century reported a $59.8 million loss.

Expansion plans

The manufacturer’s current distribution goal for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes is entering 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K and 7-Eleven national convenience store chains. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.

Mish said in May that the 18 states represent combined about 60% of the U.S. tobacco market.

Mish said in a statement that his stepping down as chief executive comes “at an opportune juncture to enhance John Miller’s leadership role to take our VLN business to the next level.”

Miller has the point executive on 22nd Century’s distribution efforts with VLN traditional cigarettes and its fledgling efforts with cannabis products.

“I look forward to continuing to advance our mission of innovative plant technologies tied to tobacco harm reduction and new consumer focused health and wellness products,” Miller said.

The board said it has appointed Andy Arno as a member.

Arno has more than 35 years of experience in corporate and financial matters, mostly recently serving as vice chairman of The Special Equities Group, a division of Dawson James Securities Inc., along with senior roles at investment banking firms.

Special Equities Group was the sole placement agent for a combined $11.7 million in gross proceeds from issuing on Friday to select institutional investors 4.37 million shares of common stock at $2.67, and warrants to purchase up to 8.75 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.42 per share that are immediately exercisable.

22nd Century's boilerplate comments on the offering in a Monday regulatory prospectus filing included "Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, cautioned that the recent chain of events could spur shareholders lawsuits.

“Issuing 4.47 million shares with warrants for another 8.75 million at an even lower exercise price on the heels of selling shares and issuing warrants just weeks ago is alarming,” Gray said.

On June 21, 22nd Century said it entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 11.2 million shares of common stock and warrants at a price of 47 cents per share.

The gross proceeds to 22nd Century was projected at $5.3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

By comparison, 22nd Century said in July 2022 it entered into an agreement to sell 17.07 million shares of its common stock at $2.05 a share for a potential $35 million raise.

In June 2021, the manufacturer sold 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor at $4 a share for a $40 million raise.

“Unless they have something up their sleeve, this looks like throwing good money after bad,” Gray said,

“The addition of an investment banker to their board might help, but unless they have a significant turnaround planned, it may be too little too late.”

Gray said that “what is more telling is that none of the (company) insiders have purchased any stock since September 2021.

“There were three insider sales through 2022 of over 400,000 shares — no transactions in 2023 other than conversions, option awards, etc. Option awards to management have been quite healthy, however.”