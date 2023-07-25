The shakeup at 22nd Century Group expanded Monday to include the appointment of an interim chief executive and a cost-reduction initiative expected to cut expenses by $15 million annually.

Investors responded to the announcements by sending the share price plunging as much as 45.1% on Monday before closing down 35.6% to $3.13.

In early July, 22nd Century completed a risky 1-to-15 reverse stock to lift its share price from 30 cents to $4.50.

John Miller was named, effective immediately, to the interim chief executive post. He replaces James Mish, who had served in that role since June 2020. Although the company said Mish was stepping down “for personal reasons” on Aug. 1, he remains on the tobacco and cannabis manufacturer’s board of directors.

Miller becomes 22nd Century’s fifth full-time or interim chief executive since July 2019.

22nd Century, a New York cigarette manufacturer with operations in Mocksville, said the cost-reduction initiative is “intended to simplify operations as it continues to tighten its focus on key end markets and operating strategies.”

The manufacturer — which reported a $59.8 million loss in fiscal 2022 — could not be immediately reached for additional details on potential local impacts from the cost-reduction initiative.

A $15 million reduction in annual expenses is equivalent to about 26% of its $58.3 million in fiscal 2022 operating expenses.

The latest ripple occurs as 22nd Century is in the process of a major expansion. Its current distribution goal for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes is entering 18 states in 2023, primarily through the Circle K and 7-Eleven convenience store chains.

Mish said in a statement that his stepping down as chief executive comes “at an opportune juncture to enhance John Miller’s leadership role to take our (very-low nicotine) business to the next level.”

It was also announced that Andy Arno would become a board member. Arno has more than 35 years of experience in corporate and financial matters, most recently serving as vice chairman of The Special Equities Group, a division of Dawson James Securities, along with senior roles at investment banking firms.

Special Equities Group was the sole placement agent for a combined $11.7 million in gross proceeds from issuing on Friday to select institutional investors 4.37 million shares of common stock at $2.67, and warrants to purchase up to 8.75 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.42 per share that are immediately exercisable.

22nd Century’s boilerplate comments on the offering in a Monday regulatory prospectus filing included “investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk.”

On June 21, 22nd Century said it entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 11.2 million shares of common stock and warrants at a price of 47 cents per share.

The gross proceeds to 22nd Century was projected at $5.3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

By comparison, 22nd Century said in July 2022 it entered into an agreement to sell 17.07 million shares of its common stock at $2.05 a share for a potential $35 million raise.

In June 2021, the manufacturer sold 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor at $4 a share for a $40 million raise.

“Unless they have something up their sleeve, this looks like throwing good money after bad,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

Gray added that “what is more telling is that none of the (company) insiders have purchased any stock since September 2021.”