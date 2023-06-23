22nd Century Group Inc.'s latest attempt to raise its profile — and relevancy — in the tobacco industry is focused on offering a reduced-nicotine tobacco option for heated traditional cigarettes and cigars.

The manufacturer, which has its primary production facility and at least 49 employees in Mocksville, said Friday it has successfully produced homogenized tobacco leaf (HTL) sheets from its very-low-nicotine tobacco research initiatives.

22nd Century has gained Food and Drug Administration approval to market its very low nicotine tobacco- and menthol-flavored cigarettes as being a reduced-risk option compared with traditional cigarettes.

The tobacco leaf sheets would serve as the binder or wrapper for machine-made cigars.

“It’s time for the industry to offer adult smokers a true alternative to highly addictive nicotine products in every format," John Miller, 22nd Century's president of tobacco products, said in a statement.

"HTL (homogenized tobacco leaf) is critical to the fast-growing heat-not-burn product category, where a 95% reduced nicotine content HTL would be a compelling alternative to the nicotine-laden tobaccos commonly used in these products.

Miller claims that 22nd Century's very-low-nicotine products are a viable public-health alternative to smokeless tobacco products, particularly electronic cigarettes, that contain normal nicotine levels.

"22nd Century wants to provide a true alternative that allows users to take control of their consumption habit once and for all by breaking the chains of nicotine addiction,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group.

The manufacturer said the HTL sheet products could be manufactured and sold as a raw material input, or produced under license for companies interested in offering reduced nicotine content and non-addictive products.

Matt Krebs, with 22nd Century investor relations, said HTL is a specialized process produced under contract at HTL-specific facilities. That production will not be added in Mocksville, he said.

22nd Century has struggled to keep its share price above $1 during 2023 even as it continues to expand distribution of its VLN traditional cigarettes into more states via the 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience store chains.

22nd Century reported May 9 having an $18.2 million loss for the first quarter, more than doubling the $8.9 million loss from a year ago.

Heated competition

22nd Century is attempting to enter a global heat-not-burn cigarette market that is estimated to exceed $24 billion in annual revenue by 2027, according to Research and Markets estimates.

Philip Morris International is the global leader in heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes with its IQOS HeatSticks products. IQOS is an electronic nicotine delivery device that heats tobacco-filled sticks wrapped in paper to generate a nicotine-containing aerosol.

The future U.S. production and retail availability of PMI’s HeatSticks under a different branding persuaded it to place a $2.7 billion wager on the products in October 2022.

At that time, PMI reached an agreement with PM USA owner Altria Group Inc. to gain full commercial rights to the IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

In October, Altria said it would spend an initial $150 million to form a joint venture — Horizon Innovations LLC — with Japan Tobacco to gain access to that company’s Ploom heated cigarette technology, which is already being sold in four countries.

British American Tobacco Plc, owner of Reynolds American Inc., has indicated plans to apply for FDA approval of its glo heated product that has gained a 6.2% market share of all nicotine products in Japan. Although glo is not available at retail in the U.S., an internet search lists online shipment options into the U.S.

In March, Barclays tobacco industry analyst Jain Gaurav said BAT's bid to capture a major global presence in heated cigarettes could come with a $1.23 billion loss in fiscal 2023.

BAT did not comment directly on the Barclays report. It said in a statement that it does not separate new category contributions by individual categories.