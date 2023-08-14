22nd Century Group's financial challenges continued to mount during the second quarter, with the company absorbing a one-two punch of a near doubling of its loss and a sizable lowering of fiscal 2023 revenue projections.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, N.Y., has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 45 of its 51 employees.

The initial projection of fiscal 2023 revenue was a range of $105 million to $110 million.

On Monday, it was reduced to a range of $80 million to $90 million. The lower range still would represent a 27% to 43% increase from $62.1 million in fiscal 2022.

The manufacturer said the lowered revenue projections were meant "to reflect revised rollout timelines" for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes that has a 14-state distribution network. That includes in California, Florida and Texas with 7-Eleven.

Meanwhile, 22nd Century reported a $20.9 million loss for the second quarter, compared with an $11.5 million loss a year ago.

Sales jumped 61.8% to $23.4 million as 22nd Century appears to continue to attract a modest level of coonsumers to its very-low-nicotine product line.

However, those sales were more than offset by an 89.7% increase in cost of goods sold at $25.8 million, as well as operating expenses rising 49.6% to $17 million.

Investors responded to the lowered revenue forecast by sending the share price down as much as 15% in pre-market trading, which tends to foreshadow early trading patterns.

"The line item showing they had $18 million in short-term securities a year ago is now $0 suggesting a significant reduction in liquidity, and liabilities have more than doubled," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

Gray said the revenue increases "will have to continue at the same pace for some time to avoid further cuts or seeking additional funding."

John Miller, who was named interim chief executive on July 25 in the latest management shakeup, used Monday's prepared statement to put a positive spin on the latest expansion plan.

"With this improved reach and density, we have updated and revised our sales planning to focus on maximizing our depth and maintaining the message within these channels to demonstrate proof of concept with the new brand marketing and retail chains throughout the rest of this year,' Miller said.

"Our revised and updated VLN plan will include a more focused, cost-efficient marketing and sales effort within our footprint and a commitment to streamline our operations relative to the first half that reflected heavier investment in new systems and logistics for the launch.”

Monday's updates comes after 22nd Century said on July 25 that it was conducting an undefined cost-reduction initiative expected to cut expenses by $15 million annually — equivalent to about 26% of its $58.3 million in fiscal 2022 operating expenses.

Miller did not disclose additional details about the cost-reduction initiative, and the company has not provided comment on any local workforce or production impacts.

That’s on top of 22nd Century recently completing a 1-to-15 reverse stock to lift its share price from 30 cents to $4.50. That risky decision was done to regain Nasdaq compliance of a $1 share-price listing minimum.

The share price closed Friday at $2.67.

Then, there’s been at least three private investor stock offerings with increasingly diminished gross and net proceeds: $40 million in June 2021; $35 million in July 2022; and $11.7 million on July 24.

22nd Century reported having $11.8 million in cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash as of June 30.

Race against time, money

That’s all in contrast to April 2021.

22nd Century was at “peak hype” level given an expected Food and Drug Administration rule mandating reduced nicotine cigarettes sometime in 2022, said Clive Bates of Counterfactual, a London-based public health and sustainability consultancy.

The FDA and other federal health agencies, until recently, has been a primary revenue source for 22nd Century in buying VLN cigarettes in bulk as part of experimental initiatives. 22nd Century also has produced private-label traditional cigarettes and premium cigars with typical nicotine levels, as well as cannabis products.

With the FDA plans as a selling point to investors, 22nd Century’s stock price rose to an all-time high of $91.05 a share on April 30, 2021.

Yet, the FDA probably won’t issue a reduced-nicotine rule until December, if not 2024. Those rules likely will face years of legal challenges before being implemented, if ever.

Bates said the share price in April 2021 was “more of an indicator of market sentiment regarding the plausibility of the hype about VLN rule-making than about (22nd Century’s) profitability or fundamentals."

"The stock has fallen by over 95% since, with growing skepticism that this long-promised rule will be delivered any time soon, if ever.”

Anti-smoking advocates say that if the FDA is successful in mandating very-low nicotine cigarettes, some smokers may go to a black market to buy those made outside the U.S. with current nicotine levels.

Smokers could decide to consume more very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

“The problem for 22nd Century is that few people will choose to buy its flagship VLN cigarette product more than once,” Bates said. “I think we all understand that nicotine has always been the point of smoking.

“So, what does a product with negligible nicotine, but all the toxicity of a conventional cigarette, offer the consumer?”