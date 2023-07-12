Air France said Wednesday it will begin Oct. 30 nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

As part of launching service, Air France will take over the Paris routes as part of its partnership with Delta Air Lines, which began the nonstop service in 2016.

The flight schedule will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on a 279-seat Boeing 787. The 787 is a larger aircraft that has not previously flown from RDU. It has more seats than the plane currently flying the Paris route.

It will be Air France's airport in the U.S., as well as the 15th airline providing flights from RDU.

RDU currently serves seven international destinations: Cancun, Mexico; Freeport, The Bahamas; London, Montreal, Canada; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Toronto, Canada.